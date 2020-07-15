AICTE offers aid for e-learning

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be offering aid to institutions to promote e-learning through the Margadarshan scheme, the council said in a statement on Tuesday. In Tamil Nadu, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy will mentor newer institutions under this.

NIT Trichy will train about 10-12 institutions for a period of three years and Rs 50 lakhs will be given to each of these institutions, the statement said. Under the Margdarshan scheme, well performing institutions will mentor relatively newer ones.

Various activities including training, workshops and conferences will be conducted in the three-year period. NIT-Trichy has started a national workshop on “Perspectives and Challenges in Outcome Based Research” on Thursday. In view of the pandemic, the workshop is being conducted online and will go on till July 17, the statement said. The scheme, the statement said, will motivate the faculty members to enhance teaching learning skills and prompt students to come up with innovative ideas and projects.