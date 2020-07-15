Don’t let the lockdown put a dent in your dental health

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the past three decades, oral disorders have remained the most prevalent disease group in India, making it a ‘silent epidemic’ (according to the draft of National Oral Health Policy in 2018). Now, with the pandemic-induced lockdown, the oral health situation has only worsened, opine doctors.

Staying home, sudden changes in work and lifestyle have led people across age groups snack more often between meals, leaving the mouth susceptible to tooth decay, erosion, and acid attacks.

With dentists across the country postponing elective procedures and carrying out only emergency interventions, the onus is on the individuals to care for their oral health. Nanda Kumar Nadanasundaram, consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Fortis Malar Hospital, shares tips to keep your teeth and gums healthy during the lockdown.