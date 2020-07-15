Five youths arrested in Chennai for cutting birthday cake on road with machete

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since a few Tamil movies featured gangsters cutting birthday cakes with a machete, a few youngsters in Chennai seem to have been bitten by the same bug. But the police are taking a serious view of it. In the latest incident, five youths including the birthday boy were arrested in Shankar Nagar on Tuesday.

Police said they came across a video of a group of youngsters celebrating a birthday in a public place by cutting a cake with a machete.

Following this, they traced Arun, a 20-year-old resident of Chromepet. Police said they found that his friends ordered three cakes and made him cut them with a two feet long machete on the road in Ranga Nagar. Police said since they played loud music during the celebrations, they have been booked for creating a public nuisance.

A video of the celebration was shared with the City Police Commissioner's office on WhatsApp by a local resident following which the police took action. So far, police have arrested Arun and four of his friends. Police have also launched a hunt for a few others.

History sheeter Binu was also arrested a few months earlier for cutting his birthday cake with a machete.