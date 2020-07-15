STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Five youths arrested in Chennai for cutting birthday cake on road with machete

A video of the celebration was shared with the City Police Commissioner's office on WhatsApp by a local resident following which the police took action

Published: 15th July 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since a few Tamil movies featured gangsters cutting birthday cakes with a machete, a few youngsters in Chennai seem to have been bitten by the same bug. But the police are taking a serious view of it. In the latest incident, five youths including the birthday boy were arrested in Shankar Nagar on Tuesday.

Police said they came across a video of a group of youngsters celebrating a birthday in a public place by cutting a cake with a machete.

Following this, they traced Arun, a 20-year-old resident of Chromepet. Police said they found that his friends ordered three cakes and made him cut them with a two feet long machete on the road in Ranga Nagar. Police said since they played loud music during the celebrations, they have been booked for creating a public nuisance.

A video of the celebration was shared with the City Police Commissioner's office on WhatsApp by a local resident following which the police took action. So far, police have arrested Arun and four of his friends. Police have also launched a hunt for a few others.

History sheeter Binu was also arrested a few months earlier for cutting his birthday cake with a machete.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
birthday party Cake cutting with machete
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp