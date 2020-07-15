Fresh Covid cases, toll come down in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Continuing its downward streak, the city on Tuesday reported 1,078 fresh cases of Covid-19. The death figures as well, dipped from the 20s in the past week to 18 on Tuesday. Even as the cases dropped down, the city’s containment zones are still high in zones like Kodambakkam (134) and Tondiarpet (50). However, corporation officials said the number did not indicate there were as many active cases in the region.

“Close to 75 per cent of people have recovered from the infection here. The zones are still there because, as per protocols, a street must not record even a single case for 14 days straight to be declassified,’’ said an official from Tondiarpet zone. He added, most streets would be taken off the list in the coming weeks, if no new cases came up.

The zone-wise data from the corporation indicated that severely affected areas like Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (19%), Tondiarpet (16%) and Royapuram (13%), had fewer active cases than zones like Kodambakkam (29%), Alandur (28%) and Sholinganallur (27%). Till date, the corporation had conducted over 16,600 fever camps across the city.

Of the 1.03 lakh people who attended the camps, swabs were taken from over 48,000 and nearly 12,000 tested positive. This indicated that the positivity rate at these camps was close to 25 per cent. Officials said, the high positivity rate was due to testing severely symptomatic people.

‘Need more testing’

Of late, the city has been clocking only about 8,000 tests per day. Experts said the testing needed to be increased to about 10,000 to bring down the positivity rate to 5 per cent. Meanwhile, the Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Tuesday distributed groceries worth Rs 1,000 to nearly 500 office assistants at the Ripon Buildings and zonal offices.

City’s tryst with Covid 79,662

Tally 1,295 Toll

Discharge: 62,552 (77%)

Active cases: 15,814 (21%)

Containment Zone: 272

#Corporation data