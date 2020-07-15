Koyambedu market set to open again?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After two months of being shut, is the government planning to open the Koyambedu wholesale market again? With the rain ruining business at the temporary market in Tirumazhisai, traders have approached Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam seeking a solution.

He is understood to have promised to form a committee of traders and officials to discuss the feasibility of reopening the market. “We submitted a representation to the deputy CM, who has promised to look into the issue,” says AM Vikramaraja, state president of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu.

The market was closed on May 5, and the temporary set up at Tirumazhisai was opened on May 11, where 200 wholesalers set up their shop. It is learnt that the traders have assured the government that they will follow social distancing norms and precautions.

Meanwhile, to reduce inundation at the Tirumazhisai market, the revenue department and public works department are conducting a study in the area to divert the excess rainwater back into the canal. Sources say the officials never imagined the pandemic would last this long, and no plans were made to continue to operations during rains.