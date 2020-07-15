STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court issues notice to Chennai corporation over disappearance of COVID-19 patient

The court also directed the Inspector of Flower Bazaar police station to file a detailed report on the investigation

Published: 15th July 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Chennai is a major state-owned hospital with over 3000 beds. (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday impleaded the Chennai corporation Commissioner in the disappearance of a 74-year-old COVID-19 patient from the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. The court also directed the Inspector of Flower Bazaar police station to file a detailed report on the investigation.

The elderly man Adikesavan has been missing for over a month after he was picked up by the Chennai corporation staff from his house for treatment. The corporation staff are alleged to have misled the family saying that the elderly man was safe in the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and only later it was found that he had gone missing.

The aggrieved son of the missing patient A Thulasidass filed a habeus corpus plea at the Madras High Court. In his petition, he said Adikesavan had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 and was taken by a corporation sanitary inspector to the Ekkattuthangal screening centre. On investigation, it was found that on June 15 he was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, but was never given any treatment. CCTV footage revealed the patient leaving the hospital.

On Wednesday, the Inspector of Flower Bazaar police station appeared in a video conference before the two-member division bench comprising justices R Kirubakaran and VM Velumani.

The Inspector submitted that he received the case files only yesterday from the Kilpauk police and sought 10 days to file a report on the case.

The judges hearing the plea ordered the Inspector of Flower Bazaar police station to expedite the investigation in finding the missing person.

"Since the victim is an aged person, the police have to find him soon," advised the division bench.  

The counsel for the petitioner Poongkhulali contended that since the Chennai corporation staff are also responsible for the disappearance of the elderly victim, they should be impleaded in the case.

The court recording the submissions suo motu impleaded the Chennai corporation Commissioner G Prakash and issued notices. The bench adjourned the plea to July 24.

