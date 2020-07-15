Pull up those who damage trees to put up boards: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the city corporation to act against people who drive nails into trees to place advertisement boards, and file a detailed report on action previously taken against erring organisations.

A division bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha was hearing a plea filed by B Jayalakshmi, a social activist. The petitioner accused the city corporation and police of allowing this practice indiscriminately. The counsel for the corporation assured that action will be taken against the offenders.

The petitioner’s counsel, however, contended that Jayalakshmi had already filed a complaint with the corporation in this regard and it has been lying idle. Recording all submissions, the court directed the civic body to file a report detailing the action taken against private parties, who installed display boards on trees, within eight weeks.