To-let boards spring up as many flee during lockdown in Chennai

The pandemic has left several houses and commercial establishments vacant with to-let boards springing up in many localities.

Published: 15th July 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

A to-let board displayed at a shop in Chennai | R Satish Babu

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pandemic has left several houses and commercial establishments vacant with to-let boards springing up in many localities. The lockdown has put the house owners in a difficult situation. With labourers, competitive exam aspirants and families moving to their natives, most houses are empty.
The suburbs of Chrompet, Pallavaram, Tambaram and beyond had been housing a number of middle class families. However, most of them have now left.

“I was working in a clothing store in a mall, however, they are closed for the past four months. With no salary and rents to pay, I moved to my native in Madurai. I even told my owner that I will shift my belongings once lockdown is lifted,” said M  Kathiresan, a resident of Mudichur.

Thoraipakkam, a hub for all the IT residents has also witnessed several properties listed for rent in popular websites. “Despite the government imposing an order for deferring rent by at least three months, my landlord was still demanding rent. As all four of us were working from our natives, so I told the owner to deduct the rent from the advance and cancel the agreement from April, ‘’ said D Damodaran, a native of Tiruchy. 

