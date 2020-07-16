Applications invited for engineering courses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan on Wednesday, released the schedule for this year’s Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA). This is the first public appearance from the minister after he was tested Covid positive late last month.

The online registration of applications has already begun and students can apply for counselling by August 16. Owing to the pandemic, processes like certificate verification, special counselling and supplementary counselling will be held online. As many as 52 TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) have also been established to help students during the online counselling.

As per the schedule, the counselling is expected to be completed before the August 15 deadline set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The rank list is likely to be released on September 7, and general counselling will be held between September 17 and October 6, according to the schedule.

Even as the CBSE and ISC boards have announced their class 12 results, the State board is yet to do so. There are also concerns that fewer students may opt for engineering courses, as last year, only two-third of the seats were filled up during counselling.