Gold, cash, laptop, phone burgled from 5 houses in 2 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking development, five houses in Abhiramapuram were robbed within a gap of two hours, early on Wednesday morning. Police say the criminals decamped with a laptop, a motorbike, one kilogram of gold, a mobile phone, and Rs 8,000 in cash.

Three houses within an apartment complex on the RA Puram first cross street and two houses nearby were robbed. The Abhiramapuram police registered a case and are combing through the CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Meanwhile, a three-member gang attempted to break open three ATMs on the Mangadu main road in Moulivakkam in the wee hours of Wednesday. The police said that the incident happened within 3am to 3.30 am on Wednesday. The banks to which the ATMs belong to, have submitted their CCTV footages to the Mangadu police for further investigations.

