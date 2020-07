Power shutdown in parts of South Chennai on July 18, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to carry out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of the city on Saturday between 9 am and 2 pm. The power supply will be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed. The details are as follows:

In the areas of Selaiyur: Part of Paduvenchery, Sadasivam Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Madambakkam, Area of Radha Nagar, ALS Nagar Full, Parasuvanath Avenue, ASK Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Yeshwanth Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Greater Kailesh Nagar, Bhagyalakshmi Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Malleswari Nagar, Jalwayu Vihar, Andal Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Thirumagal Nagar, Jaiwantha Puram, Parvathy Nagar South, Padmavathy Nagar Extn., Madambakkam Main Road Part.

In the areas of Pallavaram: Old Santhai Street (Part), Chruch Road, Pammal Main Road, Mugil Ari, Krishna Nagar, Brindhavan Colony, Mastan Sahib Street, Yashkin Street, Meenakshi Nagar and Secretariat Colony. In the areas of Pallavaram Dharga Road: Kambar Street, Brahmin Street, Thiruchendur Nagar, Pallava Garden, Garden Wood Nagar, Thiruthani Nagar, Perumal Nagar Main Road, MK Nagar (Partly), AGS Colony and 200 Ft Road.

In the areas of Ambattur industrial Estate: Ambattur Industrial Estate South Phase, Mugappair Industrial Estate, Vellalar Street, Ambattur Industrial Estate I 2nd Main Road, Southern Avenue Road 2nd Main Road, Reddy Street, South Reddy Street, Kavarai Street, Munusamy Street, SSOA Complex, Kalyani Street and Natesan Street.

In the areas of Tambaram Gandhi Nagar: Jeyaram Street, Thangiah Street, Balagurusamy Street, Muthupalaniyappa Street, Gandhi Nagar, Thiruvallur Street, Periyar Nagar, Srinivasa Colony, P.P Ammankoil Street, MGR Road, Dilli Street, Songuvel Street, Bandhu Street.

In the areas of Tambaram Pozhichalur: Thiru Nagar, Padmanaba Nagar, Ganamani Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, PCS Colony, Rajeswari Nagar, ECTV Nagar, Pasumpon Nagar, Grigori Street, Sekizhar Street, Udhaya Moorthi Street, Balaji Nagar Part, Ragavendra Nagar Main Road.

In the areas of Madambakkam: Victoria Form, Rakesh Sharma Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Paduvanchery Village, Agaramthen Village, Agaram Main Road and Kovilanchery Village.

In the areas of Tambaram Radha Nagar: Church Road, Nadiu Shop Road, Ganapathipuram Main Road, Panchayat Colony, Viswanathan Street, Errikarai Street, Nagathamman Koil Street, Suguna Colony, Maninaicker Street, Sannathi Street, Selvaraj Street, Venketeswara Street, Palaniandavar Street and Ganapathipuram area.

In the areas of Tambaram Hasthinapuram: Kakkilanchavadi, Part of Grand Southern Trunk Road, SBI Colony, Part of Purushothaman Nagar, Gajalakshimi Nagar, NSR Road, Kumaran Kundram area.