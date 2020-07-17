Antibody testing for Chennai Corporation staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has initiated antibody testing for frontline workers. Staff and officials, including sanitary workers, fever survey staff, volunteers and doctors will be tested, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said.

In the first batch, around 1,000 officials at Ripon building were tested on Thursday. Antibody tests are said to be faster, throwing out results within a few minutes and are done using blood samples. While RT-PCR is the standard method, it is time-consuming, so antibody tests are being done in parallel for quicker results, Prakash said.

“If the IgM antibody is detected, they will be initiated into treatment cycle. If the IgG antibody is detected, it shows they have already recovered and are infection-free, but will continue to wear masks and follow precautions. If both of these are negative, it means they have not been infected so far,” he said. The Corporation chief also said that 227 people who tested positive have given false or incomplete addresses and wrong phone numbers and are untraceable. “Out of 80,000 (positive cases), 227 is a small number but we can’t let it go. We are talking to the police everyday, checking everyday,” he said.