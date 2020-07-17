Test inmates of mental health institute: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State to test all 800 inmates of the Institute of Mental Health at Kilpauk, including the staff, within a period of one week. Issuing detailed directions in providing exclusive care and treatment to each of the inmates if tested positive, the court then disposed the plea filed by Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

According to the petitioner, since most of the inmates are unable to communicate on their symptoms, they were not only vulnerable to the infection, but also would play apart in the chain of transmission. Upon recording the submissions, a division bench of justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha directed the State to provide exclusive care and treatment to all inmates.

The State in its reply submitted that all of them were being tested and there was no disparity shown. Depending on the symptoms, the inmates will be classified as mild, moderate and severe, by doctors, submitted the prosecution. The judges also observed that as far as mental health was concerned, exclusive treatment, and not on par with others, was required. The doctors, after testing everyone have to decide on the care that needs to be provided, within one week, the bench added.