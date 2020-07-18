STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 men severely injured in separate fights

In separate incidents, three men were brutally attacked over drunken brawls, at Avadi and Arumbakkam on Thursday night.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:22 AM

An argument broke out between the two groups which progressed into a brawl.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In separate incidents, three men were brutally attacked over drunken brawls, at Avadi and Arumbakkam on Thursday night. Dinesh Kumar (28), an autorickshaw driver from Avadi, had gotten into a quarrel with his friends Vicky and Pachaiyappan, while they were drinking booze on Sunday.

“On Thursday night, Vicky and Pachaiyappan spotted Dinesh near Priyadarshini Nagar in Avadi and allegedly attacked him with a knife,” a police officer said. Dinesh sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Tiruvallur GH.

Avadi Tank Factory police have registered a case and further investigation is on. In the second incident, one Ebinesar and Ambrose were drinking at Arumbakkam on Thursday night and got into a fight with a 10-member gang from the same locality over some previous issues.

Ebinesar and Ambrose sustained injures and were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Police have registered a case and are searching for the gang members. Police are also inquiring how the men obtained liquor bottles when sale of alcohol has been restricted.

