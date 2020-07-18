STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At 80%, Chennai’s recovery rate gives experts fresh hope

 Of the 82,128 positive cases in city, 65,748 have recovered, active cases now at 18%

Published: 18th July 2020 05:53 AM

By OMJASVIN M D
CHENNAI: In a welcome news for the city folk, active cases in Chennai have hit a new low of 18 per cent. Of the 82,128 positive cases in the city, a substantial 65,748 have recovered.The number of people discharged every day in Chennai is higher than the new cases by an average margin of 500, which has come as a relief for the crisis managers.      

Ten corporation zones -- including three that were hot spots earlier -- have a recovery rate of more than 80 per cent. Tondiarpet has the highest recovery rate (88%), followed by Royapuram (87%). The zones just have 848 and 1141 active cases, which is 10 and 11 per cent of the city’s tally respectively. 

The positivity rate in the city, in the daily tests that are being conducted, has come down to 10 per cent. Former director of public health Dr K Kolandasamy said that the city’s trends clearly indicate that cases in the community have decreased.  “The city’s mortality rate is a reflection of how the healthcare sector has performed in the past months,’’ he said. 

Kolandasamy says the fever clinics have performed a key role in bringing down cases and he was hopeful that cases would come down to three digits in the coming days. Since July, the city has seen a decline of positive cases by about 50 per cent. However, just for the past few days, there has been a minor spike and dip in the curve.

Virologist Dr Jacob John says that the minor ups and downs in the city’s Covid curve is not significant as cases have come down largely. “The recovery rate would surely improve every day but it is vital to keep the mortality rate in check. If it’s 2 per cent, eventually 98 percent people will recover. Thus, it is important to focus on the healthcare.”

KNOW THESE

  • 1.63% mortality rate in Chennai
  • 82,128 positive cases in the city
  • 65,748 have recovered 
  • 15,038 active cases

Govt allots Rs 4.09 crore 
Chennai: The State government has sanctioned Rs 4.09 crore towards institutional quarantine of passengers, for accommodating asymptomatic patients in Covid Care Centres and to create new Covid Care Centres in Trichy, Thanjavur, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Sivaganga. The G.O was issued on Thursday.

