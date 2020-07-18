STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bikers worried as shoulder sizes shrink on national highways

The Central government has tweaked the standards for the construction of paved shoulders -- a portion of road on the extreme left side -- by reducing its width.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several reports and experts have called for the design of national highways to be enhanced to make it safer for bikers. However, the Central government seems to have done exactly the opposite. The Union Ministry of Road Highways and Road Transport has tweaked the standards for the construction of paved shoulders -- a portion of road on the extreme left side -- by reducing its width.

As per the manual of the Indian Road Congress, two-lane national highways must have four-metre-wide shoulders -- 2.5 metres of which must be paved and 1.5 metres soil. Now the widths have been reduced to 1.5 metres and 1 metre respectively. Combined, the shoulder width has come down from 4 metres to a mere 2.5. This, according to a recent order issued by the NHAI.

Why is this important? Apart from the main carriageway, the edges of the roads too play a major role in vehicle movement. The shoulders not just support the structure, but also provide space for several purposes -- for making emergency stops, overtaking, and for small and slow-moving vehicles such as bikes and cycles.

However, justifying its decision, the ministry has said that increased shoulder width was actually working against safety. The extra space was tempting people to drive in the wrong direction or overtake recklessly, increasing the possibility of accidents. The Centre has also said that increased shoulder space was driving up land acquisition costs.

The move, experts say, could be bad for two-wheelers, which now will have to use the main carriageway. "Truckers and heavy vehicle drivers often do not follow lane discipline, which will make life difficult for us bikers," fears S Kumaravel of Villupuram. There is concern if this decision will further drive up accident rates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
road safety Transport highways Central government road transport Chennai Tamilnadu national highways
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp