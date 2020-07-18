Engaging employers to address abuse

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: Would you turn up at work if you had a black eye or other v i s i b l e injuries? What would you do if your abusive partner hid your work clothes to stop you from going to the office? What if he promised to care for your children while you were at work but turned up drunk? What if he switches the Internet off just when your meeting is going to start? How do you explain to your manager that you needed time off to attend a legal proceeding, to go to a domestic violence shelter or go see a doctor?” Wednesday marked a momentous event, to say the least.

For perhaps the first time, an initiative called Vacya, directed at workplaces, addressing the pervasiveness of domestic violence and the trickle-down effect it can have on the wellbeing of the victimised employee, was launched by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Chennai Chapter. “FLO is today a voice of women at large and this initiative is an attempt to amplify this voice and make it relevant. Given the work-from-home scenario, the instances of domestic violence have increased, and we are committed to helping women, with the support of leading corporates in our state.

This initiative seeks support from corporate organisations in Tamil Nadu who can adopt this cause within their organisations, not only to help their own employees but also for affected women in our extended communities,” said Rinku Mecheri, chairperson of FLO and founder of Chennai Volunteers, while talking to the participants at the virtual launch. “By virtue of working with Chennai Volunteers, a social initiative, I have been able to work with the International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC) and its founder Prasanna Gettu.

The exposure I had to the plaguing issue led me to start a dialogue with her and ask what we could do about domestic violence, especially during times like these. And soon, Vacya was conceptualised…we believe employers have a huge role to play in tackling this crisis,” she told CE. The launch was followed by a discussion featuring Prasanna Gettu, founder and managing trustee of PCVC; Suhasini Maniratnam, entrepreneur and actor; Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana, Madras High Court; Geeta Ramaseshan, lawyer, Madras High Court; Jayanthi Vaidyanathan, senior director and Head HR at Pay- Pal India, and Latha Pandiarajan, director, Ma Foi Strategic Consultants Pvt Ltd. “In the last 20 years, we have witnessed how victims of domestic violence have been experiencing heightened physical and emotional violence, and employment sabotage at the hands of intimate partners.

Now, in a pandemicridden world, the perpetrators are only equipped with additional opportunities to monitor the survivor’s jobrelated activities. The stayat- home situation has worsened the already existing problem,” explained Prasanna, quoting an incident. “The last few months have been nothing short of hell for those facing abuse in their household. The degree of domestic violence is so much that a survivor who reached out to us on our 24X7 hotline said that she wished she contracted the virus instead. That way, her husband wouldn’t lay his hand on her,” she shared.

With stay-at-home orders hindering the victims’ ability to reach out for help, Prasanna added that the role of the workplace is even more critical now, calling for an employee policy that provides protection for victims of domestic violence. “Simply being aware of the situation and providing the employee resources, a safe space, creating a task force, posting these policies in the workplace, keeping lines of communication open, training stakeholders, building awareness are some ways to address the issue,” she said. From the loss of self-esteem, several hundred hours of work per year to even jobs — domestic abuse and violence affect the victim’s life in several layers.

In the current scenario, where not a lot is being done to protect employees who may be struggling with domestic or intimate violence in the workplace or in their personal lives, Vacya is perhaps the need of the hour. Going forward, sens i t i s ation programmes, training sessions on how to handle domestic abuse, awareness on resources and aids, and conversations on how as colleagues, managers and other stakeholders in a corporate one can act as catalysts of change and help end such violence will be flagged. “So far, we have five corporates on board. The aim is also to encourage MSMEs to join the initiative to reach a larger audience,” said Rinku. To know more, visit Facebook page FICCI FLO Chennai Chapter or write to contactus@ chennaivolunteers.org

GEETA RAMASESHAN, ADVOCATE

“Some of us have thought of such an initiative on an individual basis. But this is the first instance of an

initiative addressing domestic violence and the workplace taking shape. There is a certain stigma

attached to talking about experiences of domestic abuse and violence. The employer’s role can have a very enabling effect on a lot of women to open up.”

LATHA PANDIARAJAN , ADVOCATE

“A lot of women think abuse is a part of their life. They have accepted it as the norm. This should

change. Inclusion, education, employment, parliamentary representation, access to financial services, addressing the gender-pay gap and even access to mobile phones can make a huge difference in a woman’s life.”

SUHASINI MANIRATNAM, MEDIA PERSONALITY

“I’d never seen a woman being slapped until I had to be at the receiving end of it as part of an act for one of my initial films. It was a nightmare to enact it. Since then, I have only observed how the act of physical and emotional abuse against a woman has been normalised — in films and in reality.”

JAYANTHI VAIDYANATHAN, SENIOR DIRECTOR, PAYPAL

“A fundamental challenge and myth we are trying to break in corporate firms is that domestic violence happens within the confines of the home. But, a significant per cent — about 60 per cent of those enduring domestic abuse are targeted at the workplace — from abusive phone calls to partners arriving at the office announced. It is important to create a work culture that empowers employees and provides a safe space.”

PUSHPA SATYANARAYANA, JUDGE

“In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, there has been a sharp rise in the number of domestic violence

cases and most women have had to live with fear. With little to no remedial measures by corporates to address this, Vacya can be the first step in the right direction. Corporates and the whole community

has to be sensitised.”

PRASANNA GETTU, FOUNDER, PCVC

“One of the key steps to addressing domestic violence in the workplace is to acknowledge the issue. Theissue does not have bounds. It should not be seen as a ‘family matter’ best left to the police, courts or NGOs but should also be considered a worrying concern of that business and workplace too.”

Take a step

It is estimated that globally one out of three women experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetimes. At the same time, women make up 47% of the labour force. Employers seldom have explicit policies in place for dealing with the effects of domestic violence, and frequently respond to the disruptions it can cause by terminating the victim. It is this lack of support and assistance that can further isolate and marginalise the victim. Within a few days of the lockdown in India, the National Commission of Women (NCW) noted a rise in the number of domestic violence complaints received via email. Between the beginning of March and April 5, the NCW received 310 grievances of domestic violence and 885 complaints for other forms of violence against women, many of which are domestic in nature — such as bigamy, polygamy, dowry deaths, and harassment for dowry. The number of cases reported are most likely not proportional to the actual rise in domestic violence. This is because people locked in with their abusers may not be able to get access to a mobile phone.

HELP LINE

DHWANI VOICE FOR CHANGE

24 hours Helpline No: 43111143

24 hours Toll free Helpline No: 1800 102 7282

WhatsApp: 9840888882

Email: dvsupport@pcvconline.org