Madras high court to pass orders on July 27 on OBC reservation in all India quota medical seats

The plea by TN political parties ought 50% reservation for Other Backward Classes in postgraduate medical and dental seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu for the All India Quota.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 07:58 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a marathon hearing, Madras High Court will be passing orders on July 27 on the plea filed by the DMK and other political parties who sought 50 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBCs) in postgraduate medical and dental seats surrendered by the state for the All India Quota (AIQ). The parties throughout the hearing contended that the central government is only an agent and a counselling authority to fill the seats accordingly to the reservation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy heard the pleas submitted by all the political parties including the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan for the state argued that the Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations itself states that the reservation of seats in medical colleges is as per laws prevailing in the states and Union Territories.

"This is very significant as the centre is aware that the reservation in  Tamil Nadu is 69 per cent in proportion to the population. The Supreme Court itself has said that reservations can exceed 50 per cent if there is quantitative data to show that you need a higher percentage of reservations in the state," he argued.

Additional Solicitor General  R Sankaranarayanan contended that the seats are transferred to the AIQ by the state and all the rights attached towards the seats are also transferred.

"The idea was to create a common pool to be available to all students cutting across the country," he argued.

Citing several judgements by the Supreme Court, R Sankaranarayanan also said that 50 per cent reservation cannot be exceeded as it will not be appropriate for a student coming from another state.

Countering the submissions made by ASG, senior advocate P Wilson, who appeared for DMK, argued that the OBC community continues to be discriminated by the Central government showing a "big brother attitude" and denying the lawful reservations of the states.

He added that the entire Tamil Nadu state is against the centre in this case with all the political parties standing in one line.

Wilson also contended that the state has so far surrendered 3580  PG seats in the past four years in which 2729 seats were of OBC.

"The central government has to respect the federal system when it comes to reservation of seats as well," he concluded.

With each of the political parties arguing for OBC, the bench recorded the submissions by raising queries in the arguments made by the counsels.

The division bench also sought for Union Territory Pondicherry's submissions on the matter. The bench later gave time for Pondicherry's counsel to submit her counter.

The bench then adjourned the petitions to July 27 for pronouncing orders.

