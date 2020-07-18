The dark side of online fitness boom

Lakshmi Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like so many other businesses that have moved online since the start of the pandemic, the fitness industry, too, has found its footing in the digital space through virtual classes and scheduled training sessions. While there has been a considerable volume of this long before the lockdown made it necessary, the new order of things certainly has cyberspace bursting at the seams with the countless free workout programmes being uploaded online every day. While this may offer a lucrative avenue for certified trainers, the consumer may be hard put to tell if they are getting their training from the right source.

Free, but how safe?

Manikandakrishnan, a certified trainer from Tiruchy, takes note of the many ‘flyby- night’ instructors who have popped up on social media since the lockdown began. “Some of them offer group sessions through platforms like Skype. I don’t know what they intend to sell through their ‘free’ instruction, most of which are harmful to health. A case in point is this woman, who is not a professional coach, suggesting a weird sequence of exercises, claiming that it will help a client reduce six inches around the midsection in two short weeks! You cannot lose body fat without making dietary changes and incorporating cardiovascular training. Be warned, trying to reduce fat this fast can seriously affect your immune system, especially when we are facing a pandemic,” he warns.

Manoj, a trainer and online coach from Kanyakumari, suggests that most of the self-proclaimed online trainers purchase followers and likes to make their so posts appear super-popular. “At least 12 YouTube channels have sprung up from nowhere in the past three months. That their workout suggestions are weird is an understatement. Most of them use attractive headlines to increase traffic to their channel and meet a particular viewership target, which ultimately ensures them good revenue. Their programmes are innovative in that they use accessories from dumbbells to water bottles for resistance. Yet, the way they explain things exposes their lack of knowledge in training science and physiology. They don’t factor in an individual’s limitations while prescribing a programme,” he elaborates.

Making sensible choices

Routines that aren’t tailor-made for the individual can often do more harm than good, it seems. A closer look at the programmes on offer, and you’ll see that these are mere templates that have to be tweaked to suit the needs of the individual. Besides, not knowing how to properly perform any exercise could result in a range of injuries, says Noor Ahmed Khan, faculty at Phoenix Wellness Academy. “I see a lot of Instagram and You- Tube gurus making their viewers do high-impact movements like rope jumping, jump squats and jumping jacks.

They also recommend exercises like mountain climbers, which cannot be comfortably performed by individuals who have a tight neck, weak stabiliser and shoulder muscles. Poor jumping mechanics can lead to severe pain in the feet and affect even a basic movement like walking. What is suited to an extremely fit individual can be disastrous for an untrained person,” he explains. If you’ve already been training regularly and is quite comfortable with the routines, then online classes may work well for you; not otherwise, opines M Rajesh, owner of Body Focus Gyms and three-time Mr Tamilnadu winner. “Injuries can happen even when we are right next to them. We are mindful of it and people’s abilities when we train them. In online sessions, we will finish the routine without a problem. But if they try to do it as we did, there will certainly be injuries,” he warns.

No room for paid work

What more? Paid content has few takers, he says. And there’s only so much you can charge even there. “Those who take this up are people who absolutely want to reduce weight because say they are a model or an actor and there’s a photoshoot or assignment coming up. At the gym, we only charge `700 per month and `7,000 a year. When we charge the same for online sessions, they are not ready to sign up,” he explains. Nevertheless, you needn’t dump all online programmes in the trash can. Certified trainer and online coach Kamalesh Srinivasan from Maduravoyal says, “Be smart and choose the right coach. Don’t fall for huge muscles or tall claims of quick transformations. Check out client testimonials and ascertain how knowledgeable a coach is.

When you begin a programme, address all stiff muscles; strengthen the smaller, stabiliser muscles to maintain proper posture during exercises; and get on to an optimal diet plan. Focus on the seven primal movements — squats, lunges, hinge, push, pull, twist and gait. When it comes to nutrition, never replace food with supplements. Try to get basic nutrients from whole foods and add supplements like essential fats and soluble fibre only as a value addition to a good diet plan. Extra vitamins and protein are not required for a person who merely intends to lose a few pounds. Fitness has to be holistic and is a lot more than looking good.” — LK