Four years since exam, CMDA yet to give results

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CMDA is yet to announce results for 176 posts of assistant planners and planning assistants, for which written exams were conducted four years ago. The candidates have approached the State government now, appealing for the vacancies to be filled up soon.

“They have not given the results, but advertised for the same posts again on February 8, 2020,” says K Manikandan, a candidate who had applied in 2015. “The CMDA is employing 200 differently-qualified persons regularly on a temporary basis, while denying my right at the same time.

This, even though I possess four relevant degrees, and am eligible for the SC quota.” As per information available with Express, against a sanctioned strength of 819, the CMDA now has only 328 employees.

Association of Professional Town Planners (APTP) president K M Sadanandh told Express that contrary to the recruitment processes and direction of the Madras High Court on several occasions, over 250 posts in various categories are being filled by temporary manpower supplied by ELCOT, assisted by another private manpower agencies for the last 6 years. Officials in the Housing department and CMDA, they refused to comment.