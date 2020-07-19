HR&CE Min condemns Karuppar Kootam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran has condemned the Karuppar Koottam youtube channel which carried videos insulting the Tamil devotional work Kanda Sashti Kavacham and asserted that legal action would be taken against the Karuppar Koottam for making such malicious comments on a religious text revered by the devotees of Lord Muruga In a statement here, the Minister said, “Kanda Sashti Kavacham is something that is being recited in every household in Tamil Nadu.

In this poetic work, prayer is of - fered to Lord Muruga seeking to protect each and every part of the human body. Making malicious comments on this work is highly condemnable.” Meanwhile, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi, told reporters that insulting Lord Muruga was a condemnable act.

He also said a fake Twitter account was started in the name of DMK president MK Stalin and through that account, a canard was spread that Stalin had supported the Karuppar Koottam. The DMK would lodge a complaint in this regard with the Police on Monday. He also said there were efforts to create confusion among the Hindus through this issue keeping an eye on the forthcoming general elections to the State Assembly.