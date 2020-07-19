Stay at home Sunday: Cops set up 193 checkposts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police will be setting up 193 traffic check posts across the city to enforce Sunday’s total lockdown. The police have also issued a circular instructing the public to stay at home. The circular requested the public to not venture out unnecessarily and gather on the streets.

No vehicle will be allowed to ply on Sunday except those meant for milk distribution, medical purpose, emergency and funeral cause. Private vehicles meant for medical emergency alone are exempted. The vehicles plying without valid reasons will be detained under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

This regulation will be followed on all Sundays till the end of this month. Traffic control room may be contacted through land line Nos.044-23452330 / 044- 23452362 and cell phone No.9003130103.