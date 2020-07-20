STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From Zeenat Aman to Suhasini Maniratnam: This Chennai stylist recreates iconic looks from the past

And making the best use of all the free time during the lockdown is fashion stylist Harshaa. The 25-year-old has recreated 19 celebrated looks of Indian actresses as a tribute to vintage fashion.

Right from jewellery, the size of a bindi, to the colour of eye shadow Harshaa’s eye for detailing reflects in the precision she has achieved with her looks.

Right from jewellery, the size of a bindi, to the colour of eye shadow Harshaa's eye for detailing reflects in the precision she has achieved with her looks.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you rewind the reels of Indian cinema, you will find many styles that remain a fan favourite. Take Zeenat Aman’s look in the popular song Dum Maaro Dum for example — dressed in a printed shirt, donning a big red bindi, sporting a winged eyeliner, tinted glasses, nude lip colour, hoop earrings, and holding on to a chillum in her hand. For fashion enthusiasts, replicating heroines’ outfits and styles is a favourite challenge.

And making the best use of all the free time during the lockdown is fashion stylist Harshaa. The 25-year-old has recreated 19 celebrated looks of Indian actresses as a tribute to vintage fashion. She began this series with Zeenat Aman’s look on April 3. Harshaa has also replicated iconic and evergreen looks of Hema Malini, Suhasini Maniratnam, Manisha Koirala, Meena, Sneha, and late actresses former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and Sridevi, as part of the series.

“We don’t have to look elsewhere for inspiration when there’s plenty available in Indian cinema. I took it up as a passion project to replicate the looks of these style divas. Every look takes a few hours to observe — what they are wearing, the history behind that look, the relevance of that character in a film, and the personality of the person in real life. From accessories and hairstyle to make-up and clothing everything plays a significant role,” shares Harshaa, whose recreated looks of actresses Khushboo and Rekha garnered the maximum appreciation from followers.

Right from jewellery, the size of a bindi, to the colour of eye shadow Harshaa’s eye for detailing reflects in the precision she has achieved with her looks. “The make-up that’s done for veteran actress Sowcar Janaki is different from that of Simran’s. The era in which a movie was made also determines the looks of the actresses. I managed with the materials available at home and also collaborated with a few Instagram brands for accessories.

Once you finalise the look and costumes; recreation takes only an hour. There’s been an amazing response,” she says. Harshaa is a Biotech graduate from SRM University. It was her mother’s love for designing that inspired Harsha to pursue a diploma in Fashion Designing from DreamZone Design Institute in Mylapore in 2013. She went on to pursue a six-month course in fashion designing from London College of Fashion and Central Saint Martin’s, UK in 2016. She launched her online brand on Instagram called Harshaa Hashtag in 2019.

“I’ve always had a fondness for Indian fabrics and attire. My debut collection in my fashion school was western wear for women designed out of dhoti. The second one was an amalgamation of north Indian saris paired with south Indian dhotis exploring the mix-andmatch of draping techniques,” details Harshaa. The stylist is currently working on a lingerie and swimwear collection. She recently won the best stylist title by Samyukta Awards Canada 2020 before the lockdown.

Apart from the recreation series, Harshaa has been uploading videos on sari draping techniques of different regions with the help of her mother. She has been conducting styling workshops and webinar sessions for fashion enthusiasts. “I cover topics on the dos and don’ts of dressing, tips to stay updated with trends, differences between a fashion stylist and a designer. I also conduct one-on-one sessions on several aspects of styling that I learnt in London. I want to take Indian fashion to global level. I’m glad I was able to explore a part of it during the lockdown,” she says. For details, visit Instagram page: @harshaahashtag

