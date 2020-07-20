STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man suffering from mental illness rescued in Chennai, search on for mother

Isakkimuthu had come to Chennai with his mother Nagammal (65) for medical reasons but they separated under unknown circumstances.

Published: 20th July 2020 02:44 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year old man, a native of Kanniyakumari was rescued by The Banyan, a mental health NGO, which is now looking to trace his mother. Isakkimuthu (40), said to have mental illness, was found bathing near the D2 police station in Anna Salai on Friday.

He was spotted by the police personnel at the station on Saturday and they reached out to The Banyan to rescue him. “He is now at our holding centre in Kovalam. The holding centre was set up a week and a half ago to temporarily house those rescued from the streets for a period of 14 days,” said Vanitha Rajesh, Deputy director, Chengalpattu chapter of The Banyan.

Isakkimuthu had come to Chennai with his mother Nagammal (65) for medical reasons but they separated under unknown circumstances. The rescue team gathered some information from Isakkimuthu’ s relative who reached out the NGO after seeing his photos in the media.  Those who have any information of Nagammal, contact Vanitha Rajesh on 87544 75532. 


 

