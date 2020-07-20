STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Potterheads unite for a social cause

It’s been a while since The Battle of Hogwarts, and the next generation of Potter and Weasley children took off on the Hogwarts Express.

Published: 20th July 2020 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

June 26, 1997: It's been 20 years since the first Harry Potter book appeared on the shelves. Its magic continues unabated, as newer generations keep falling in love with the tale of the boy wizard and his adventures. (Photo | AP)

A Harry Potter book (Photo | AP)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been a while since The Battle of Hogwarts, and the next generation of Potter and Weasley children took off on the Hogwarts Express. But if you are a Potterhead, you are sure to have flipped through the pages of the seven-volume book, time and again, to re-live the magic. You might have also introduced young members of your family to the wizarding world. If you haven’t already, do now as Esha Wassan’s online Harry Potter Book Club comes to town.

This one-of-a-kind club will enc our age kids t o discuss their favourite story while contributing to a noble cause. Esha aims to raise money for RMD Pain and Palliative Care Trust through this initiative. “In these uncertain times, it’s challenging to go out and help for a social cause.

On regular days, a couple of friends and I would go to Little Sisters of the Poor, an oldage home on Harrington Road. We would go there twice a year to sing, dance, entertain and spend a day with the residents. Given the circumstances, many need help. I wanted to focus on palliative care because I’ve had personal experience with a loved one. We need more awareness on the importance of palliative care during the last stages of life,” says Esha, a class 11 student at Sir Mutha School.

Esha has designed the sevenweek programme in a way that it will take you to a magical world of mischief and friendship. It will give you the muchneeded time to read the books once again and also the fun of doing it as a group with games and quizzes. “I will be sharing PDFs of the seven volumes with participants. Each week one book is covered. The kids will get six days to read. We will meet on the seventh day over a Zoom call for a discussion.

They will be put in their respective houses — Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, and Slytherin. “During the first week, the kids will be put in their respective houses based on their personality, and how they behave and respond in the session,” she says. After discussion, they will indulge in trivia and quiz based on the particular volume. By the end of the seventh week the house with the most points will win the house cup,” reveals Esha. But here is a catch.

The club is only for kids below the age of 13. Around eight have registered so far. Esha will require at least 21 kids to split them into the respective groups. She’s planned for club activities every Tuesday from 4 pm-5 pm, depending on the online classes and availability of kids. The proceeds from the registration fee will go towards the cause. She aims to raise Rs 50,000 for it. “I was introduced to Harry Potter by my cousin when I was nine years old. I’m grateful to her. The book has worked wonders for me.

We all need hope and confidence in these troubled times and I’m sure the kids will have a lot to take away from the book. Harry’s life was put to test throughout the story but he never gave up. I’m sure we won’t either,” says Esha confidently. Registration is Rs 700 for seven sessions. For details, call: 9840071260

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Potterheads chennai Harry Potter Book Club Esha Wassan
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp