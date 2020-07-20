Potterheads unite for a social cause

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been a while since The Battle of Hogwarts, and the next generation of Potter and Weasley children took off on the Hogwarts Express. But if you are a Potterhead, you are sure to have flipped through the pages of the seven-volume book, time and again, to re-live the magic. You might have also introduced young members of your family to the wizarding world. If you haven’t already, do now as Esha Wassan’s online Harry Potter Book Club comes to town.

This one-of-a-kind club will enc our age kids t o discuss their favourite story while contributing to a noble cause. Esha aims to raise money for RMD Pain and Palliative Care Trust through this initiative. “In these uncertain times, it’s challenging to go out and help for a social cause.

On regular days, a couple of friends and I would go to Little Sisters of the Poor, an oldage home on Harrington Road. We would go there twice a year to sing, dance, entertain and spend a day with the residents. Given the circumstances, many need help. I wanted to focus on palliative care because I’ve had personal experience with a loved one. We need more awareness on the importance of palliative care during the last stages of life,” says Esha, a class 11 student at Sir Mutha School.

Esha has designed the sevenweek programme in a way that it will take you to a magical world of mischief and friendship. It will give you the muchneeded time to read the books once again and also the fun of doing it as a group with games and quizzes. “I will be sharing PDFs of the seven volumes with participants. Each week one book is covered. The kids will get six days to read. We will meet on the seventh day over a Zoom call for a discussion.

They will be put in their respective houses — Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, and Slytherin. “During the first week, the kids will be put in their respective houses based on their personality, and how they behave and respond in the session,” she says. After discussion, they will indulge in trivia and quiz based on the particular volume. By the end of the seventh week the house with the most points will win the house cup,” reveals Esha. But here is a catch.

The club is only for kids below the age of 13. Around eight have registered so far. Esha will require at least 21 kids to split them into the respective groups. She’s planned for club activities every Tuesday from 4 pm-5 pm, depending on the online classes and availability of kids. The proceeds from the registration fee will go towards the cause. She aims to raise Rs 50,000 for it. “I was introduced to Harry Potter by my cousin when I was nine years old. I’m grateful to her. The book has worked wonders for me.

We all need hope and confidence in these troubled times and I’m sure the kids will have a lot to take away from the book. Harry’s life was put to test throughout the story but he never gave up. I’m sure we won’t either,” says Esha confidently. Registration is Rs 700 for seven sessions. For details, call: 9840071260