Sexagenarian among three arrested for sexually assaulting minor girls in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested on Saturday over three separate incidents of minor girls being sexually assaulted in Chennai and Kancheepuram. In the first case, K Murali (36), a history-sheeter, is alleged to have raped his daughter and the daughter of a woman with whom he was in a relationship. The girls are aged 16 and 13.

“Recently the girls complained to the woman, who took the matter to the police,” said an officer. Murali has been booked under the POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody. Murali has a gangrape case pending against him.

In the second case, the city police arrested a 21-year-old for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her while holding her hostage, in Tiruttani. The victim was rescued by the railway police in Tiruvallur and handed over to an all-women police station in the city. The accused, G Venkatesh, was remanded in judicial custody. Police said that the accused took the victim to Reni Gunta and Tirupati as well and sexually assaulted her when she was in his custody.

In another incident in Kancheepuram district, a 60-year-old man has been arrested for impregnating a Class VII girl. When the 12-year-old’s parents were away for work, their neighbour Gunasekaran (60) allegedly raped her several times. The girl’s parents came to know that she was pregnant and a complaint was lodged at a local police station. After investigation, Gunasekaran was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.