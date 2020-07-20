STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The rush to turn ‘smart’ spills on to online portals

For any locality in Chennai corporation limits, OLX, an online marketplace, has over 100 listings for laptops and wifi routers.

Published: 20th July 2020 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

OLX Logo. (Screengrab)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few recent trends triggered by the pandemic confess to the wide digital divide in societies within our ‘global village’. With companies urging employees to work from home and educational institutions commencing the academic year online, market websites are buzzing with queries for purchase of used electronic gadgets, especially laptops and smartphones.

For any locality in Chennai corporation limits, OLX, an online marketplace, has over 100 listings for laptops and wifi routers. The fact that these portals, along with some social media pages, deal exclusively with pre-owned products, give away the financial woes of the large number of people who visit these sites in search of a good deal.

On an average, parents and IT employees raise 15-20 queries daily for pre-owned laptops at my shop, says T  Aravindh, who runs a laptop service shop in Adyar. M Rajeshwari, a working woman, said that she along with her husband bought a used laptop for just Rs 15,000, after exploring many options. “Our kids found it very difficult to attend online classes without smartphones.

So we decided to buy them a laptop,” she added. On the other hand, a lot of people, who don’t have immediate need for their gadgets, are cashing in on the surge in demand. Even high configuration laptops are available in these websites for half the original price.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OLX COVID 19 purchasing pattern
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp