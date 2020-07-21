Chennai tests ramped up to record high

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded 1,298 fresh Covid-positive cases on Monday, showing a slight spike in positive cases after a steady past few days. However, the city corporation simultaneously ramped up testing to a record 14,030 on Sunday.

The number of positive cases came down from 2,400 in the first week of June to about 1,100 in the third week of July. It had hovered around the figure for a few days and now, it has gone close to 1,300.But the good news is that Covid-positivity rate on Sunday further dipped to 8.9 per cent. Experts in the past have said that a positivity rate of 5 per cent or below is a good indicator that the spread has been contained. The civic body too has vowed to bring down the positivity rate below eight by the end of this month. Meanwhile, the city’s tests have accounted for 27 per cent of the State’s total on

Sunday. Overall, Chennai has neared 5 lakh tests while the State has tested 18.55 lakh people. The city corporation’s testing stood at the 10,000-mark in the third week of July before testing was further ramped up. So far, 69,382 (81 per cent) of patients have recovered in Chennai, and 15,042 (18 per cent) are still under treatment. The mortality rate stands at 1.67 as 1,434 people have died. Zone-wise data shows that 89 per cent people have recovered in Tondiarpet, 88% in Royapuram and 84% in Teynampet and Madhavaram.

Home Care Services

Chennai: Gleneagles Global Hospitals and Continental Hospitals have designed Covid Home Care Services for patients who do not require hospitalisation. Every alternative day, doctors offer consultation via video call and nurses conduct telecall every day