Dak Adalat for Central division from Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The postal department will conduct a divisional-level Dak Adalat on July 22 to address grievances in the Chennai central division.Post offices that come under this include T Nagar (North and South), Hindi Prachar Sabha, Mylapore, Mandaiveli, Vivekananda college, Greams Road, Shastri Bhavan, DPI complex, Teynmapet West, Nungambakkam MDO, Nungambakkam High Road, Loyola College, Royapettah, Lloyds Estate, Teynampet, Pr Accountant General, Triplicane, Chepauk, Madras University, Parthasarathy temple, Gopalapuram, Chintadripet and Choolaimedu.

Public can forward with complaints pertaining to these post offices with date of booking of registered letter, parcel, insured, VP and money orders, office of booking, address of sender and addressee. Complaints can be sent by post, email (dochennaicitycentral.tn@indiapost.gov.in) or WhatsApp (9444751906).