STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Engineering aspirants worried as Anna University yet to release affiliated colleges list

Students find it hard to verify if a college of their choice is affiliated to the university on its website.

Published: 21st July 2020 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has already conducted online inspection of engineering colleges for affiliation this year. However, as the complete list of the affiliated colleges is not yet uploaded on the website, it is causing worry among engineering aspirants and their parents.

The registrations for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 started on July 15. Over 75,000 candidates have already applied. Students, however, find it hard to verify if a college of their choice is affiliated to the university on its website. Only eight institutions in the Chennai district have so far been listed on the website as on Tuesday evening.

"My son will be a first-generation graduate. He scored 493 out of 600 in the exam. I told him he should study only in a college affiliated to Anna University," said Mutharasu, father of an engineering aspirant from Thiruvallur district. "My son, however, does not know which college he should apply to. He says he is not sure if the colleges in Thiruvallur district are affiliated to Anna University," he said.

Many other students and parents have echoed the complaint.

Affiliation granted to over 400 colleges for 2020-21

A top official from Anna University said Anna University has already granted affiliation for over 400 institutions. "We have completed the inspection for over 90 per cent of the institutions that applied. But about 10 per cent are yet to submit some of the required documents," the official said.

The official added that the university cannot publish the list of affiliated colleges on the website yet fearing that it may lead to legal complications. "Last year, the institutions that were still in the process of submitting documents moved the court when we released the real-time update of affiliated institutions. So we are waiting for the process to be completed," the official added.

Online inspection

The varsity is completing the process to completely go online this year. "We are not able to travel to colleges and people are not ready to go. AICTE did it online and we did the same. If there are any concerns, then we may visit the college physically later," said MK Surappa, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institutions.

T Purushothaman, the Secretary of TNEA, said the colleges have been given time until August 15 to receive affiliation. "Students will start filling in their choice of colleges in August. Colleges should receive their approval by then. Right now only registration for counselling is going on," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anna University affiliated colleges AU-affiliated colleges Chennai engineering colleges
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp