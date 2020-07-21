Engineering aspirants worried as Anna University yet to release affiliated colleges list

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has already conducted online inspection of engineering colleges for affiliation this year. However, as the complete list of the affiliated colleges is not yet uploaded on the website, it is causing worry among engineering aspirants and their parents.

The registrations for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 started on July 15. Over 75,000 candidates have already applied. Students, however, find it hard to verify if a college of their choice is affiliated to the university on its website. Only eight institutions in the Chennai district have so far been listed on the website as on Tuesday evening.

"My son will be a first-generation graduate. He scored 493 out of 600 in the exam. I told him he should study only in a college affiliated to Anna University," said Mutharasu, father of an engineering aspirant from Thiruvallur district. "My son, however, does not know which college he should apply to. He says he is not sure if the colleges in Thiruvallur district are affiliated to Anna University," he said.

Many other students and parents have echoed the complaint.

Affiliation granted to over 400 colleges for 2020-21

A top official from Anna University said Anna University has already granted affiliation for over 400 institutions. "We have completed the inspection for over 90 per cent of the institutions that applied. But about 10 per cent are yet to submit some of the required documents," the official said.

The official added that the university cannot publish the list of affiliated colleges on the website yet fearing that it may lead to legal complications. "Last year, the institutions that were still in the process of submitting documents moved the court when we released the real-time update of affiliated institutions. So we are waiting for the process to be completed," the official added.

Online inspection

The varsity is completing the process to completely go online this year. "We are not able to travel to colleges and people are not ready to go. AICTE did it online and we did the same. If there are any concerns, then we may visit the college physically later," said MK Surappa, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institutions.

T Purushothaman, the Secretary of TNEA, said the colleges have been given time until August 15 to receive affiliation. "Students will start filling in their choice of colleges in August. Colleges should receive their approval by then. Right now only registration for counselling is going on," he said.