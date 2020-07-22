Guv, CM condole death of MP Governor Lalji Tandon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP State president L Murugan have condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. Governor Purohit said Tandon was a great statesman, effective administrator, and a wonderful human being. He devoted his whole life to the welfare of people.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recalled that Tandon had served as a legislator in Uttar Pradesh State Assembly, as the Leader of Opposition, Member of Parliament and Governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. He said his death was an irre0parable loss to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan recalled the services of Tandon to the BJP as well as the people of the country. Murugan said Tandon’s close association with former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee would remain in the memories of the party cadre.