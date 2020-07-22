MOP welcomes its student leaders online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adapting to changing times, the M.O.P Vaishnav College for Women has held its investiture ceremony to appoint student leaders for the academic year 2020-21, through an online platform.

College principal Dr. Lalitha Balakrishnan told the session participants that sound leadership at all levels was the need of the hour and it will help the world tide over these testing times.

Chartered accountant and founder of Swamy Vivekananda School of Public Policy M Sathya Kumar, who was the event’s chief guest, congratulated the college’s leadership and management for being a beacon of innovation.

“This event is just one of the many innovative programmes of the college,” he said. The college has also been conducting online activities like quiz, yoga and meditation sessions, in addition to personality development workshops, to keep the campus buzz alive in the lockdown period.