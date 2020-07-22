Send in your ideas to make Chennai greener

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Resilience Centre is facilitating the implementation of Urban Horticulture Initiative (UHI). As part of the same, they are conducting a Brainstorming Challenge. CRC’s vision is to have a vegetable garden on every rooftop.

To do this they are tapping on Resident Welfare Associations. They are looking for ideas to encourage residents to take up rooftop gardening in the next 12 months. If you are a nature lover and have ideas to make Chennai greener, send in your ideas to patchaimadi@resilientchennai.com. The last day to submit your ideas is today.