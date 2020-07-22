STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TNIE impact: Support pours in for champions who passed class 12

“We got calls from different people wanting to help out the kids. One of the good samaritans from Chennai sent Rs 12,000 for both the kids.

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express reported about the students who passed their class 12 examinations with flying colours despite all the difficulties, a lot of people including readers and NGOs came forward to help them. 
S Sujitha who co-ordinated the conversation with S Abirami and Gabriel Isabella said she was very surprised at the response. 

“We got calls from different people wanting to help out the kids. One of the good samaritans from Chennai sent Rs 12,000 for both the kids. Not just this, she also ensured to help with medical bills of another child. We are elated at the response,” she said. Gabriel Isabella who scored good marks despite suffering fron stomach ulcers due to malnutrition, said a few people promised to look after her education. 

“One of them had said they would get me aided seat in a college, and that the fees will be very less. A church father too said he will take care of my graduation fees. Now I can finally study and take care of my mother,” she said. Since, Abirami who wrote her exams just a month after her father died, wants to pursue Nursing, which is a comparatively costly course, she is looking for somebody who could help. 

A businessman from Tiruchy contacted Express on Tuesday and said he would try to help her. After reading Keerthana’s story, a Bangalore based couple and Natarajan Raman from an NGO ‘Dream India’ reached out to Express to help the girl in her future endeavours. 

Speaking to Express, Keerthana said, “I have since been contacted by at least two people for financial assistance and a Tamil news channel that also wanted to tell my story. “We were not expecting this. My family members and I are discussing as to how to take it forward.” Keerthana’s parents run a grocery shop in Perumbakkam, inside the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board resettlement site. They were evicted from the banks of the Cooum in Thiruverkadu two years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp