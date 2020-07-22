TNIE impact: Support pours in for champions who passed class 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express reported about the students who passed their class 12 examinations with flying colours despite all the difficulties, a lot of people including readers and NGOs came forward to help them.

S Sujitha who co-ordinated the conversation with S Abirami and Gabriel Isabella said she was very surprised at the response.

“We got calls from different people wanting to help out the kids. One of the good samaritans from Chennai sent Rs 12,000 for both the kids. Not just this, she also ensured to help with medical bills of another child. We are elated at the response,” she said. Gabriel Isabella who scored good marks despite suffering fron stomach ulcers due to malnutrition, said a few people promised to look after her education.

“One of them had said they would get me aided seat in a college, and that the fees will be very less. A church father too said he will take care of my graduation fees. Now I can finally study and take care of my mother,” she said. Since, Abirami who wrote her exams just a month after her father died, wants to pursue Nursing, which is a comparatively costly course, she is looking for somebody who could help.

A businessman from Tiruchy contacted Express on Tuesday and said he would try to help her. After reading Keerthana’s story, a Bangalore based couple and Natarajan Raman from an NGO ‘Dream India’ reached out to Express to help the girl in her future endeavours.

Speaking to Express, Keerthana said, “I have since been contacted by at least two people for financial assistance and a Tamil news channel that also wanted to tell my story. “We were not expecting this. My family members and I are discussing as to how to take it forward.” Keerthana’s parents run a grocery shop in Perumbakkam, inside the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board resettlement site. They were evicted from the banks of the Cooum in Thiruverkadu two years ago.