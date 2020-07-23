84 people working at Raj Bhavan in Chennai test positive for COVID-19, campus sanitised

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 84 people including security personnel and fire service staff working in the Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, as a precautionary measure, the whole Raj Bhavan campus has been disinfected and sanitized by corporation health authorities.

"As a few persons staying inside Raj Bhavan showed symptoms, testing was done for 147 persons out of which 84 persons were found positive for COVID-19. All these persons were further investigated and now have been quarantined by the health department," a communication from the Raj Bhavan here said.

However, the Raj Bhavan clarified that the personnel who had tested positive for the infection were working in the outer side of the Raj Bhavan like the main gate and not in the main building.

"None of these persons came in contact with Governor Banwarilal Purohit or senior officials of Raj Bhavan. Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation," the Raj Bhavan communication said.

Recently, many officers and employees in the state Secretariat tested positive for the infection and the employees association demanded that the staff strength be brought down from 50 percent to 33 percent to avoid further spread.