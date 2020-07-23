9-year-old’s rare spinal tumour removed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A complex spinal surgery to remove a rare type of tumour was successfully performed on a 9-year-old girl by the doctors of Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. According to a statement, a team of doctors led by Dr. G Balamurali, Head of Department - Spine Surgery had performed the surgery to remove the rapidly growing and aggressive tumour which was compressing the spinal cord and causing difficulty in her walking.

Complex surgery

