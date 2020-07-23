Residents leaving Adyar asked to inform police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents living in and around Adyar, who are planning to leave for their hometowns are requested to provide their addresses to Adyar district police so that the patrol police can be vigilant and prevent incidents of theft. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, V Vikraman, has launched a public contact number for the people in his jurisdiction.

The Adyar police district comprises Adyar, Thoraipakkam, Neelankarai, Taramani, Saidpet, Guindy, Velachery, Semmenchery, and Thiruvanmiyur. The contact number shared to the residents is 8754401111. He said people are leaving for their hometowns owing to the prolonged lockdown, and many have already left. “Unoccupied houses might become targets for the thieves.

Ergo, we request the public to send their living addresses along with the date of their return. This will help the patrol police keep a watch on the houses during nights,” said Vikraman. The Adyar district police has started their own Twitter account for people to get regional updates and contact details for providing information and seeking help.

Twitter presence

The residents must dial 8754401111 and inform their addresses and return dates. The Adyar police have also started their own Twitter account for regional updates