Two killed in separate incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people were killed in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday. Police said a 45-year-old realtor, R Veeramani, was hacked to death in front of his house by a four-member gang owing to enmity in Ambattur on Wednesday. The incident happened around 9.30 am when Veeramani was standing near his house on Mettu Street.

Ambattur Estate police launched a hunt for suspects with help of CCTV footage. In MKB Nagar, a 31-year-old man allegedly killed his wife. The suspect, Charles Rajkumar, married Ramani of Vyasarpadi last year. “The duo had been having fights and on Tuesday night, Charles in a fit of rage stabbed her in the neck several times with a kitchen knife,” said police personnel. Later, he went to the MKB Nagar police station with the knife and surrendered.