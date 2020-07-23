Two women forced into prostitution rescued

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women who were allegedly forced into flesh trade were rescued and a 35-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday. Based on a tip off, the police raided a beauty parlour at Arumbakkamand and found that two women aged 24 and 30 were into flesh trade. Police lodged the rescued women at a government rehabilitation centre and arrested one Usha, who allegedly forced the duo into flesh trade. A case was registered and further probe is under way.