Woman chases mobile snatchers in auto, nabs one

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman, who lost her mobile phone to a bike-borne snatching duo in Ashok Nagar, chased them down in an auto rickshaw for about a kilometre and caught hold of one of them, with the help of the public near KK Nagar. The incident happened on Monday morning when Geethapriya of Jafferkhanpet, an ME graduate, working in a private firm in Kancheepuram district, was waiting for her office bus in the 11th Avenue of Ashok Nagar. “While two men on a bike snatched her phone and whizzed past her, she immediately hopped on to an auto rickshaw and trailed them.

While nearing the Government Primary School in KK Nagar, she managed to secure the bike rider with the passers-by coming forward to help her. But the pillion rider managed to flee the spot with her phone,” said a police officer. An investigation by Kumaran Nagar police revealed that the rider was a juvenile. Two other stolen phones were seized from him. Based on the information from him, the other offender, also a juvenile, was nabbed. Geethapriya’s phone was retrieved. The Chennai city police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal appreciated the woman’s courage in person at his office on Wednesday.

Three chain snatchers held

Meanwhile, three chain snatchers were arrested in Semmenchery and Guindy. Semmenchery police arrested Jayaraj and Sakthivel, who snatched 1.5 sovereign chain from one Maheshkumar on February 26. In another incident, one Sasikumar was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly snatching seven sovereign chain from one Shenbagavalli, when the latter was going for a walk on June 12.