‘Collect marksheets from July 24’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students who have completed Class 12 can go to their school between July 24 and 30 to collect provisional marksheets, while following social distancing norms. A government order has been passed to this effect, while also allowing students to apply for revaluation and totalling of answer scripts. Face masks are to be worn while going to school. Not more than 20 persons can assemble at the school premises in a given hour. Students/parents will have to visit the school only during the pre-assigned slots. Staff should wear gloves and two classrooms must be earmarked as waiting halls for students or parents following social distancing norms.