Cops don barber’s hat for mentally-ill man

The mentally challenged man was spotted near the NRT Bridge at Royapuram. The trio reached the spot and took him for a hair cut first.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was just another day for three policemen at Royapuram police station in the city, until they got a call from Joint Commissioner V Balakrishnan. R Chandrasekhar, the head constable, Jawed Basha, a driver and Balaji, a homeguard immediately set on for their duty of the day – help a middle-aged man roaming aimlessly in the streets.

The mentally challenged man was spotted near the NRT Bridge at Royapuram. The trio reached the spot and took him for a hair cut first. “The man hardly spoke anything. He was reluctant to cut his hair at the saloon where they took him.

So, he was taken to a corporation bathroom, where the policemen cut his hair,” said a police officer. The man was also provided with new clothes and later, admitted at a care home in north Chennai. City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal also congratulated the trio for their compassion.

