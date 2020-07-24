Cops don barber’s hat for mentally-ill man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was just another day for three policemen at Royapuram police station in the city, until they got a call from Joint Commissioner V Balakrishnan. R Chandrasekhar, the head constable, Jawed Basha, a driver and Balaji, a homeguard immediately set on for their duty of the day – help a middle-aged man roaming aimlessly in the streets.

The mentally challenged man was spotted near the NRT Bridge at Royapuram. The trio reached the spot and took him for a hair cut first. “The man hardly spoke anything. He was reluctant to cut his hair at the saloon where they took him.

So, he was taken to a corporation bathroom, where the policemen cut his hair,” said a police officer. The man was also provided with new clothes and later, admitted at a care home in north Chennai. City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal also congratulated the trio for their compassion.