QR scanning of tickets for a safe train travel

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With ‘contactless’ and ‘distancing’ becoming the buzzwords of the Covid era, the Indian Railways has developed a QR code-based contactless ticket verification system. The Centre of Railway Information System (CRIS), an IT arm of IRCTC, has rolled out the application developed by Prayagraj division of North Central Railway. It will enable TTEs to verify tickets without human contact.

In Southern Railway, the QR code-based ticket verification system is expected to get implemented in the Chennai - New Delhi special train soon, said officials. Upon booking, passengers will get the text alert and link for QR containing details of the tickets. While entering the station or during inspection, the passenger has to click the link sent to his/her mobile and the QR code will be displayed in the browser.

“The TTEs should then scan the QR code using Hand Held Terminal or a phone that has an application developed by CRIS, making the process contactless. Then, the application will automatically update the passenger arrival information for the train, occupancy details and number of vacant berths on a real-time basis,” said official sources.

The QR codes can also be read using QR code-scanning applications available in Play Store or iOS app store such as QR & Barcode Scanner and QR Code Reader, added sources. Meanwhile, though regular train services remain suspended since March 22, railways has been operating over 200 special trains.

Seven special trains operated in Tiruchchirappalli-Chengalpattu, Madurai-Villupuram, Coimbatore-Katpadi, Tiruchchirappalli-Chengalpattu, Arakkonam-Coimbatore, Coimbatore-Mayiladuturai and Tiruchchirappalli-Nagercoil routes after June 1 were cancelled as per request of the State.

Steps to be followed

● Passenger will get text alert along with URL for QR code after ticket booking

● While entering into the station premises or during ticket checking, passenger has to click on the URL

● QR code will be displayed in mobile browser (mobile phone should have internet connection)

● TTE will scan the QR code using a handheld device or mobile phone without any physical contact.

● The details of the ticket will automatically get updated in the hand-held device prompting the number of seat vacancies on a real time basis