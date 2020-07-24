STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strict action against policemen who demand bribe from prisoners: Madras HC

A division bench of the Madras High Court rapped the Prisons Department for demanding bribe from families of prisoners who came out on parole.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court rapped the Prisons Department for demanding bribe from families of prisoners who came out on parole. The court also ordered the  government to amend the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules to dispose of parole pleas in two weeks.

The bench comprising justices R Kirubakaran and VM Hemalatha gave its order while hearing a Habeas Corpus plea directing the Superintendent of Prisons, Salem, to grant ordinary leave for a month without escort to life convict D Radhakrishnan. The petitioner contended that cops who accompany the convicts  take money in the name of charges.

The court observed, “If it is happening, then it is illegal and it would amount to bribe. It is made clear that if any such incident is brought to the notice of this court, departmental proceedings would be taken against the officials concerned but also action under the Prevention of Corruption Act.” The court also emphasised that the convicts are already languishing in jail and do not have any source of livelihood and their families are suffering.

In spite of the same, these people fleece the convicts who come out on parole without any sympathy. Therefore, the Inspector General of Prisons is directed to make it clear that no amount shall be demanded from the convicts when they come out on parole and if any such incident happens, it can be reported to the authorities.

Counsel for the  petitioner also argued that the parole petition was applied in September 2019, but it took several months for the authorities to consider it. The court, granting 10 days’ parole to the convict, also ordered amendment of the rules. 

The court directed the police department to get a report from the probation officer and local SI, if necessary, within a week and the prison authorities shall forward it to the government for passing appropriate orders. The government shall pass orders and intimate the same to the family members of the prisoners within a week. The above two weeks’ time limit would do justice to the parties, it added.

