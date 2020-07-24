STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth threatens bizman using morphed images, arrested

Accused decided to extort money from the victim as he wanted to buy a high-end bike

express illustration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police on Wednesday night arrested a 21-year-old man, for extorting money from a businessman by morphing the latter’s photographs taken from social media. According to police, the victim, Vadivelu (44) from West Mogappair, had received his morphed photographs from the accused on his mobile. “A shocked Vadivelu contacted the accused, who allegedly demanded money and threatened him to post the pictures on social media if he didn’t pay.

The accused went to the victim’s house last month and took 5.25-sovereign jewellery from him,” a police officer said. Following the incident, Vadivelu lodged a complaint at the JJ Nagar police station. When the accused, once again, contacted him on Wednesday night demanding more money, Vadivelu shared the suspect’s phone number with the police. 

The police laid a trap, told Vadivelu to ask the accused to come to a particular spot and nabbed him. Inquiries revealed that the suspect, P Alwin (21) of Pudukottai, is a diploma holder and did not have a proper job. “He wanted to buy a KTM bike. As he did not have money, he decided to extort money from people. He managed to get Vadivelu’s phone number and address, downloaded his photos and threatened him,” the officer said. Police retrieved the jewellery Alwin had mortgaged and remanded him in judicial custody. 

Class X girl falls from 12-storeyed building, dies
Chennai: A 15-year-old girl allegedly slipped and fell to death from a 12-storeyed building in Purasawalkam on Thursday evening. The deceased, A Ruhee, had completed Class X. The Secretariat Colony police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on. “Only after the autopsy report is received, the exact cause of death can be confirmed,” an officer said.

