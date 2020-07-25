Independence Day to be a quiet affair this year

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Covid has its impact on many things and the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations are of no exception. Though the day will be celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, and enthusiasm, in view of the Covid pandemic, a large gathering will not be allowed. “Public gathering will not be there.

Invitees from various sections of society will also be limited,” a top official told Express adding that the State government would adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre for Independence day celebrations. In the normal course, there will be a large gathering in front of the Fort St George and the function usually lasts for around 90 minutes.

In Chennai, a ceremony in the morning after 9 a.m. will be there. It consists of unfurling of the National Flag by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami; playing of the National Anthem; presentation of Guard of Honour by the Police including Para-Military Forces, Home Guards, NCC, Scouts, etc; speech by the Chief Minister; and singing of the National Anthem. At the district, sub-divisional, block, panchayat, and big village levels too, similar programmes will be organised.

At State capital, district, and at all levels in the State, Covid-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, etc., would be invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against Pandemic. Some persons cured of Covid-19 infection would also be invited.

Performance of police/military bands will be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement; and recorded versions thereof will be displayed through large screens/digital media, during public functions and on social media. It is imperative that social distancing norms, wearing masks, etc., are followed.

Holding of “At Home” reception at Raj Bhawan, by the Governor on the Independence Day is left to the discretion of Governor. If At Home reception is organised, Covid-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, and persons cured of Corona infection would also be invited.

Other functions of the day may include activities like planting of trees; interschool/inter-college debates on digital platforms; online quiz contests/patriotic essay writing and poetry competitions; launching of any important scheme, thematic webinars; online campaign by NSS and NYKS centered around patriotic themes, or any other activity befitting the occasion can take place.