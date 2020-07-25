STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Independence Day to be a quiet affair this year

At the district, sub-divisional, block, panchayat, and big village levels too, similar programmes will be organised.

Published: 25th July 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Covid has its impact on many things and the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations are of no exception.  Though the day will be celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, and enthusiasm, in view of the Covid pandemic, a large gathering will not be allowed. “Public gathering will not be there.

Invitees from various sections of society will also be limited,” a top official told Express adding that the State government would adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre for Independence day celebrations. In the normal course, there will be a large gathering in front of the Fort St George and the function usually lasts for around 90 minutes. 

In Chennai, a ceremony in the morning after 9 a.m. will be there. It consists of unfurling of the National Flag by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami; playing of the National Anthem; presentation of Guard of Honour by the Police including Para-Military Forces, Home Guards, NCC, Scouts, etc; speech by the Chief Minister; and singing of the National Anthem. At the district, sub-divisional, block, panchayat, and big village levels too, similar programmes will be organised.

At State capital, district, and at all levels in the State, Covid-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, etc., would be invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against Pandemic. Some persons cured of Covid-19 infection would also be invited.

Performance of police/military bands will be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement; and recorded versions thereof will be displayed through large screens/digital media, during public functions and on social media. It is imperative that social distancing norms, wearing masks, etc., are followed.

Holding of “At Home” reception at Raj Bhawan, by the Governor on the Independence Day is left to the discretion of Governor. If At Home reception is organised, Covid-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, and persons cured of Corona infection would also be invited.

Other functions of the day may include activities like planting of trees; interschool/inter-college debates on digital platforms; online quiz contests/patriotic essay writing and poetry competitions; launching of any important scheme, thematic webinars; online campaign by NSS and NYKS centered around patriotic themes, or any other activity befitting the occasion can take place. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp