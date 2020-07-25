Karuppar Koottam Senthil’s remand extended by 4 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, on Friday extended the remand of M Senthilvasan of Karuppar Kootam by four days for interrogation as sought by the Central Crime Branch police. However, he refused custody of Surendran.

Judge Rosyln Durai ordered the CCB to ensure that Senthilvasan is provided food, shelter, and any medical treatment if required at government expense, and also make sure that he is not harmed. The CCB had submitted that the motive, funding and plan for hosting videos was yet to be identified and there was not enough time to interrogate the two.

The judge observed that the CCB had only stated about the aspects regarding which Senthilvasan has to be quizzed — analytical decisions taken, selection of topic, sponsor details, funding and financial transactions. There was no specific ground on which custodial interrogation of Surendran had been sought, the judge said. There was no material on record to conclude whether the duo was part of any unlawful body. So, probe is incomplete and can be clarified only by Senthilvasan, the judge observed.