Trio arrested for robbing the homeless

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men have been arrested for allegedly attacking platform dwellers and robbing them at Mylapore. According to police, a platform dweller was allegedly attacked and robbed last week.

Police perused CCTV footage and traced the suspect on Wednesday.The accused, identified as Suleiman (23) from Royapettah, had snatching cases registered against him. Police also arrested his accomplices Dhanabalan (23) and Shaktivel (20). Police said the men used to rob platform dwellers and buy ganja with the money.