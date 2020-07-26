COVID-19 death rates in Chennai's Tiruvottiyur and Teynampet zones drop slightly below 3%

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 case fatality rate in Tiruvottiyur and Teynampet zones of the Chennai corporation have now dropped slightly to come within 3%.

After Tamil Nadu's reconciliation committee added 444 Covid 19 deaths to Chennai's death toll, Tiruvottiyur and Teynampet zones- both of which had been recording some of the highest death rates, recorded 3% and 3.02% respectively on July 23. This, when the city's overall case fatality rate rose to 2.17 from 1.67.

The two zones went from 2.25% and 2.21% respectively on July 22, recording a total of 74 and 213 deaths respectively to registering a total of 100 and 295 deaths after the addition, on July 23.

From there on, on July 24 Tiruvottiyur recorded a case fatality rate of 2.98% and Teynampet recorded 3.01% while the city recorded a case fatality rate of 2.14%. On Saturday (July 25), Tiruvottiyur registered

3% and Teynampet. 3.05% with a total of 101 deaths and 305 deaths respectively.

On Sunday, however, both the zones came within 3%. While Tiruvottiyur recorded 2.97% with 103 deaths and Teynampet came down to 2.95% with 306 fatalities. The city's overall case fatality rate was at 2.13%.

According to Corporation officials, the case fatality rates in both these zones are high because they house a high number of people with comorbidities and other vulnerable sections such as senior citizens.

"We are working to focus especially on senior citizens and those with comorbidities to detect early signs, this will help bring down the fatality rates," said a corporation official.

Express had reported that in Tiruvottiyur, around 15,000 people with comorbidities have been identified and encouraged to attend special medical camps so as to keep their existing medical conditions like

diabetes under control and detect early symptoms, if any.

Other than Tiruvottiyur and Teynampet, the case fatality rate in three other zones- Tondiarpet (2.6%), Royapuram (2.31%) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (2.69%) recorded higher than the city's overall rate of 2.13% as on Sunday.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar gets new Zonal Office

A new 48000-square-feet zonal office with parking facilities is nearly complete for the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone of the city corporation.

City Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inspected the facility at Strahans road on Sunday.

Most of the work is complete except for works such as laying the footpath following which the building will be formally inaugurated.