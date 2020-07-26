STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19 death rates in Chennai's Tiruvottiyur and Teynampet zones drop slightly below 3%

The two zones went from 2.25% and 2.21% respectively on July 22, recording a total of 74 and 213 deaths respectively to registering a total of 100 and 295 deaths after the addition, on July 23.

Published: 26th July 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai disinfection drive

The premises of RSRM hospital Royapuram being disinfected in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 case fatality rate in Tiruvottiyur and Teynampet zones of the Chennai corporation have now dropped slightly to come within 3%.

After Tamil Nadu's reconciliation committee added 444 Covid 19 deaths to Chennai's death toll, Tiruvottiyur and Teynampet zones- both of which had been recording some of the highest death rates, recorded 3% and 3.02% respectively on  July 23. This, when the city's overall case fatality rate rose to 2.17 from 1.67.

The two zones went from 2.25% and 2.21% respectively on July 22, recording a total of 74 and 213 deaths respectively to registering a total of 100 and 295 deaths after the addition, on July 23.

From there on, on July 24 Tiruvottiyur recorded a case fatality rate of 2.98% and Teynampet recorded 3.01% while the city recorded a case fatality rate of 2.14%. On Saturday (July 25), Tiruvottiyur registered
3% and Teynampet. 3.05% with a total of 101 deaths and 305 deaths respectively.

On Sunday, however, both the zones came within 3%. While Tiruvottiyur recorded 2.97% with 103 deaths and Teynampet came down to 2.95% with 306 fatalities. The city's overall case fatality rate was at 2.13%.

According to Corporation officials, the case fatality rates in both these zones are high because they house a high number of people with comorbidities and other vulnerable sections such as senior citizens.

"We are working to focus especially on senior citizens and those with comorbidities to detect early signs, this will help bring down the fatality rates," said a corporation official.

Express had reported that in Tiruvottiyur, around 15,000 people with comorbidities have been identified and encouraged to attend special medical camps so as to keep their existing medical conditions like
diabetes under control and detect early symptoms, if any.

Other than Tiruvottiyur and Teynampet, the case fatality rate in three other zones- Tondiarpet (2.6%), Royapuram (2.31%) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (2.69%) recorded higher than the city's overall rate of 2.13% as on Sunday.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar gets new Zonal Office

A new 48000-square-feet zonal office with parking facilities is nearly complete for the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone of the city corporation.

City Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inspected the facility at Strahans road on Sunday.

Most of the work is complete except for works such as laying the footpath following which the building will be formally inaugurated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiruvottiyur Teynampet Chennai Corporation COVID-9 death rate
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp