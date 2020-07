Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on July 27: Here's the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance, power supply would be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday between 9 am and 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

In the areas of Madhavaram: KKR Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kannabiran Koil St, Thiruvallur Street, Micetic Colony, Sathiyaraj Nagar, RC Queens Park Apartment, Jumbuli New Colony, KKR Estate, Kalkatta Shop.

In the areas of Almathy: Alamathy, Singili Kuppam, Koduvalli, Vino Nagar, Vanian Chatram, Pudukuppam, Kannigapuram, Old Erumai Vetti Palayam, Morai Anna Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Veerapuram,

Poochi Athipet, Karanipettai, New Kannaimman Nagar, Moorai, Guruvoyal, Magaral Kandigai, Ayillachery, Agaram Kandigai, Sethupakkam, Part of Vellanoor, TSP Camp Battalion-III.

In the areas of Tambaram-Kovilambakkam: Srinivasan Salai, Rose Nagar, Veeramani Nagar, Manikandan Nagar, Medavakkam Main from (Kovilambakkam Junction signal to Nexa Showroom), 200 Feet Road (Echangadu Signal to DG Square), Pillaiyar Koil Street and Balamurugan Nagar.

In the areas of East and West Pallavaram: GST Road (from Pallavaram Bus Stand upto A2B), Eswari Nagar, Chitra Township, Jain Green Acres (Part), Kamarajar Nagar, Pachaiappan Colony, Renuga Nagar, Anjaneya Nagar, Lathif Colony And Dharga Road(Part).

In the areas of Redhills, T H Road: M A Nagar, T H Road, Gandhi Nagar, Aalamaram, Kamaraj Nagar.

In the areas of Red hills Grandlyon and Kosappur: Grandlyon Area, Vadakarai MGR Silai, Rice Mill Road, M.H Road, Krishna Nagar, Maharaja Nagar, Udhaya Suriyan Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Azhinjivakkam, Selva Vinayaga Nagar, Vilangadupakkam, Theeyampakkam, Kosapur.

In the areas of Tondiarpet Sathangadu: Sathyamoorthy Nagar, VP Nagar, JJ Nagar, TKP Nagar, Manali Express Road and HT Service.